Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 2,635 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 542.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 57,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 48,265 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 18,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

