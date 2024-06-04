Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 39 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.35.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

