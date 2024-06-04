Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 472 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.
Truist Financial Price Performance
Truist Financial stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
