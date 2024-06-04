Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 472 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.