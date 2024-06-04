Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 624 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,792,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after acquiring an additional 472,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after purchasing an additional 307,228 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.