Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELG. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,662,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,907,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,829,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000.

Shares of FELG opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

