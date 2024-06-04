Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

