CAVA Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

CAVA opened at $87.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 214.47.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

