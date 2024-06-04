Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,309. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 192.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

