Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Cormark raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall acquired 10,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG opened at C$9.55 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

