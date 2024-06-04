Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CPF opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $538.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $63,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $198,347. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

