Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Get Century Financial alerts:

Century Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

About Century Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.