Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
Century Financial Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $31.25.
About Century Financial
