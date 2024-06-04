Chemring Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 391.63 ($5.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,034.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 373.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 354.56. Chemring Group has a 1 year low of GBX 258 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 412.14 ($5.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 338 ($4.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.59), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($633,937.50). Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

