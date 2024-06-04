Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chimerix by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $86.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

