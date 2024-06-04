Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 29,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 24.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cinemark by 48.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 19.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 52,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

