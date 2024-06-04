Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 27,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Citigroup stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

