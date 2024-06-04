Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 73,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

