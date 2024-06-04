Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGTX

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $2.00 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.