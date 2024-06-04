Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279,617 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after buying an additional 527,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,159,000 after buying an additional 487,792 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 32.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,454,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.