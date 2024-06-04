Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $399.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concrete Pumping

About Concrete Pumping

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $35,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,529,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

