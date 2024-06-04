Conduent Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Conduent in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Conduent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Conduent’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial started coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $734.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.60. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,084.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

