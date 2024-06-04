CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

CNMD stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. Research analysts expect that CONMED will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

In other CONMED news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

