Contrasting Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) & GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and GoDaddy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $16.05 billion 0.38 -$340.00 million ($1.49) -17.79 GoDaddy $4.25 billion 4.70 $1.37 billion $12.04 11.65

GoDaddy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

71.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of GoDaddy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyndryl and GoDaddy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 0 4 0 3.00 GoDaddy 0 4 9 1 2.79

Kyndryl presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. GoDaddy has a consensus target price of $149.92, indicating a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Kyndryl’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Volatility & Risk

Kyndryl has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoDaddy has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -2.12% -4.11% -0.46% GoDaddy 40.38% -186.09% 7.49%

Summary

GoDaddy beats Kyndryl on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content. The segment also offers connected commerce comprising Smart Terminal, a dual screen all-in-one Point-of-Sale system that allows customers to manage in-store inventory and product catalogs and take payments; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator that enables customers to accept all major forms of payments; and email service plans with a multi-feature web interface, and Microsoft Office 365 accounts that connects to customers' domains. The Core Platform segment offers domain products, including primary registrations, domain aftermarket platform, and domain name add-ons, as well as GoDaddy Registry, a provider of domain name registry services; and hosting and security services comprising shared website hosting, virtual private servers, and managed wordpress hosting services, as well as security products with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.