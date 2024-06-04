Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNM

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 273,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,387,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.