Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CNM
Insider Transactions at Core & Main
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Price Performance
Core & Main stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $62.15.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Featured Stories
