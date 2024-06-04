Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after acquiring an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,065,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.