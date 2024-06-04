Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

