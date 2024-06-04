Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Landsea Homes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $24,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Forsum acquired 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,511.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $334,788 in the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $354.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSEA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSEA

Landsea Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.