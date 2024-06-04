Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,802,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,758,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

