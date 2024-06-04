Cormark Comments on Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

