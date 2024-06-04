Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corteva by 29.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

