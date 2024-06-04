CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

