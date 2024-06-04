Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Plans $0.38 Dividend

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3826 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $568.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

