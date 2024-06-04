CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

