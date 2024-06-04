Critical Analysis: Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) versus Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Critical Metals has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pure Energy Minerals and Critical Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Critical Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 23.12 -$260,000.00 ($0.02) -13.61 Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Critical Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Critical Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals -136.76% -2.11% -2.10% Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Critical Metals beats Pure Energy Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.