CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Update

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $308.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.