DA Davidson Comments on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $25.85 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on ULTA. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.89. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.