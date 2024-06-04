DA Davidson Weighs in on SentinelOne, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:S)

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on S. Susquehanna cut their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S opened at $17.22 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,529.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,943,061.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,529.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,252,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.