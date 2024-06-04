Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.