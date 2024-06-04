Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Get Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

FANG stock opened at $190.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.38 and a 200-day moving average of $176.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 345.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 265.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.