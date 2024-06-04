DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $90,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

A number of analysts have commented on DRH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

