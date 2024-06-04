Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Insider Activity at Digimarc

In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $446,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $446,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,279.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $440,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 10.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMRC

Digimarc Price Performance

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.62. Digimarc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

About Digimarc

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.