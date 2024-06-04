Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 514,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.68.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

