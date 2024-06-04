Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,564,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 9,088,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 883.0 days.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

Shares of DTNOF opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Dno Asa has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

