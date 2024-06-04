DocuSign (DOCU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

