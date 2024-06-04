Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,572,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,685,000 after purchasing an additional 578,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,902,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,556,000 after purchasing an additional 523,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,067,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,808,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,324,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

