Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-3.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to ~$3.57-3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.330-3.390 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.
Donaldson Price Performance
Donaldson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $5,050,727. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Donaldson
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.