Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases £63,636.15 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson purchased 73,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £63,636.15 ($81,532.54).

Dr. Martens Trading Down 0.1 %

LON DOCS opened at GBX 87.35 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. The stock has a market cap of £840.25 million, a PE ratio of 873.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.01. Dr. Martens plc has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.08).

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 0.99 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

