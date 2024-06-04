Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Driven Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Recommended Stories

