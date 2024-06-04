DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Trimmed by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.9 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.