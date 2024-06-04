DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 268.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

NYSE:DXC opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

