Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 131,462 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,615,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,773,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,830 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 1.7 %

GM stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

